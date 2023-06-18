Identity
BOOK BITES | Cesca Major, Jayne Bauling, Nora Roberts
This week we feature a tragic, Groundhog Day love story; a poignant coming-of-age tale set in Mpumalanga; and Nora Roberts's latest bingeable novel
Maybe Next Time
Cesca Major, HarperCollins
*** (3 stars)
Emma’s life is working-woman chaos. A literary agent’s job is never truly off the clock and neither is parenting two children. Meanwhile, she’s been guilted into a committee meeting on her and her husband’s anniversary. She's running late and he dies (not a spoiler). Then it happens again and again. Like a tragic Groundhog Day, she keeps reliving the same 24 hours, trying to find the special tweak to keep him alive. It’s a funny yet emotional tale about learning to prioritise what matters most, finding self-confidence and taking risks. — Tiah Beautement
Click here to buy the book
Things I Learnt in the Forest
Jayne Bauling, Best Books
*** (3 stars)
This is a coming-of-age novel narrated by Thoko, whose life is turned upside down when she and her mother move from the city to a plantation in Mpumalanga. Thoko is observant, cheeky and inquisitive, but battles with the unsettling move. She also yearns to know who her father is. She feels like an outsider. But life on the plantation has major lessons for Thoko when Cal, a quiet boy, and Pabi invite her on a bicycle ride. Things I Learnt in the Forest is a tender exploration of a girl learning to be grateful and cultivate her happiness. Aimed at grade 7 pupils, it is a feel-good story that subtly covers themes such as nature conservation, a family’s journey with ADD, relationships and happiness. — Shaun Lunga
Click here to buy the book
Identity
Nora Roberts, Little Brown
**** (4 stars)
Nora Roberts is a marvel. She has written more than 230 novels and averages about four books a year. There’s an online myth that she writes a book every 45 days. However, Roberts, now 72, says this is not true. She says her immense output is simply due to how long it takes her to finish a book. Her latest, Identity, is about a young woman, Morgan Albright. All she has ever dreamt of is being her own boss and owning a bar. She works hard, two jobs, to achieve this. Then one night, a tall, handsome stranger enters the venue and messes up her whole life. It’s not too predictable and easy, comfort reading. — Jennifer Platt
