EXTRACT | ‘The Man in the Mirror’ by Charles Koopman — gives a peek into the world around us

“I DID IT MY WAY”
You hear this said and sung so much as life draws to an end, and you imagine Frank Sinatra crooning these lyrics. But for me, it brings out the entrepreneurial spirit as I had been desiring to open my own business, a school teaching English, rather than being a teacher and answering to others. I could make big money but also affect the lives of many positively. I also look down on bureaucracy and how it limits what you wish to offer within the classroom. I’ve heard it said, “To taste real success, you must face your fears”.
It has been said that one of the biggest reasons many never try is due to the fear of failure. A safe, monthly cheque along with benefits eases the pain of all of the bullshit you put up with your boss, etc. even if you are doing a good job. I remember when the owner of a school in Angola fired every teacher and called it a “reset”. Still, he wished to keep me on, but I had other plans. I thought of a basic rule of life — success is to “surround yourself with good people”.
This applies to friendship and business. I knew some talented, hard-working, trustworthy, delightful people I wanted to be around, and we would make each other better, through thick or thin. My assistant and right-hand man, Naldo, was at the top of that list. I had also saved money, researched the market, and finally decided to open my school. This quote always resonates with me: “A ship is safe in a harbour, but that’s not what ships are built for.”
It was the unknown that actually thrilled me! The thought always goes through my mind, “What if I never took a chance, whether it’s asking that girl out, visiting an exotic, new country, or just trying a different job opportunity on my own?” I have learned from life’s lessons, and though I paid dearly for them with my freedom but not my life, I am still willing to take risks when they matter most and “stay the course”. So when my ex-boss, Sr Marcos, asked me why I would walk away from a sure thing, I said, “I want to do it my way.”
TO BE IS TO DO
- Socrates
TO DO IS TO BE
– Jean-Paul Sartre
DOBE DO DO
- Frank Sinatra
EXTRACT | ‘The Man in the Mirror’ by Charles Koopman — gives a peek into the world around us
Author reflects on how our own ignorance of others’ cultures and worth can erode our own values without even realising it
Image: Supplied
ABOUT THE BOOK
American teacher Charles Koopman has visited more than 100 countries where he has gained incredible insights about the world around us.
In his travels, the self-described “man without a home” has come to understand how different cultures approach situations in their own way, not only in terms of how they live them but the attitudes they embrace them on this journey. His experiences have taught him that certain commonalities do exist, however, and these often manifest as proverbs, some widely known, and others less so.
In Man in the Mirror, Koopman places 50 maxims under the microscope to explain how they relate to the societies and cultures he has encountered while teaching in South America, China, the Middle East and Africa, as well as his homeland of the US.
Ever heard the phrase, “The truth is somewhere in between?” Koopman certainly has, and uses it to explain the blurring of the lines between fact and fiction in traditional and social media. Or how about the classic “one man’s trash is another man’s treasure”? What better way to describe Western perceptions of Africa as “undesirable” when the beauty of its landscape and people is overlooked?
Koopman writes not from a place of separation but from first-hand experience of these countries. By pinning his ideas on proverbs, he is able to challenge the reader to move away from preconceived notions and be open to the possibility that there is another side to every story.
Man in the Mirror is a fascinating examination of the world as it is today and why being mindful to put oneself in another’s shoes is so vital if our planet is to ever achieve greater levels of peace and equality.
“DO NOT MISTAKE KINDNESS AS A WEAKNESS”
I am a dedicated teacher, as I genuinely like to teach from the heart, not the book. I am demanding and hold high expectations for my students, but I believe in positive reinforcement to motivate and coax my kids to do more and behave appropriately. I want them to be kinder, caring human beings who think critically!
I think of my good friend, Tom, as my role model. A teacher’s teacher, he was always prepared, detailed, and giving to the kids but was not appreciated enough by the administration. For myself, there are always a few adolescents who will challenge your rules. These kids may be more discreet and look for excuses to get out of work, even getting their parents to sign off to them not feeling well or needing more time for assignments. Some parents played politics and went over my head to the principal while passing on what they felt should or should not be taught in the classroom.
I believe an essential social skill to be learned in life that may be lacking amongst the higher, privileged class is to assume responsibility for oneself, whether a child or an adult. I cannot accept any apparent disrespect to myself or other classmates during the learning process, especially when their rights have been read. Well, I know I have done my part.
