Introducing Sunday Times Books!

Say hello to a new year, new me, new book-look!

We’re ecstatic to announce that BooksLIVE has joined the Sunday Times’ digital sphere and will henceforth be known as Sunday Times Books.

Stay up-to-date with leading titles from prominent South African publishers, international literary news, and local-is-lekker events on the brand-new site which can be accessed right here on TimesLIVE.

And yes, you can continue getting your daily dose of mahala book news as no paywalls will be implemented.

Perusing the website for the genre of your choice is easier than ever, with separate sections catering for both the fiction fans and non-fiction enthusiasts among yourselves.

Author interviews, awards announcements, calls for submissions, information about literary festivals and more are now a mere click away thanks to our ‘News’ division.

Staunch supporters of book launches – keep an eye on the ‘Events’ sections to ensure that you don’t miss out on any forthcoming dos.

And most importantly of all – enjoy!