Support Open Book Fest's Open Box Library Project

If you are in a position to make a contribution to the Grade R Open Boxes, you can do so in one of three ways:

(1) Cash donation for us to spend on books and other materials for the classes.

(2) Purchase a selected book at the Book Lounge to go in to the Grade R Open Boxes – ask at the counter for details.

(3) Donate stationery and similar items such as: play-doh, building blocks, puzzles, paint, flash cards, painting brushes, crayons, pritt, posters and exercise books.

For any more information, please contact Open Book Festival Co-ordinator Frankie Murrey – frankie@openbookfestival.co.za.



