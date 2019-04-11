News

Support Open Book Fest's Open Box Library Project

Every year, The Book Lounge and Open Book Festival partner up and curate a mini-library for a school in the Western Cape as part of their Open Box project - here's how you can help!

11 April 2019 - 14:10
Image: The Book Lounge

Every year, The Book Lounge and Open Book Festival partner up and curate a mini-library for a school in the Western Cape as part of our Open Box project. The school we’re working with this year is Intshinga Primary School, in Gugulethu.

Today sees the handover of the first of two batches of books to the two Grade R classes at Intshinga Primary and the second handover is in mid May.

If you are in a position to make a contribution to the Grade R Open Boxes, you can do so in one of three ways:

(1) Cash donation for us to spend on books and other materials for the classes.

(2) Purchase a selected book at the Book Lounge to go in to the Grade R Open Boxes – ask at the counter for details.

(3) Donate stationery and similar items such as: play-doh, building blocks, puzzles, paint, flash cards, painting brushes, crayons, pritt, posters and exercise books.

For any more information, please contact Open Book Festival Co-ordinator Frankie Murrey – frankie@openbookfestival.co.za.

Image: Frankie Murrey.

