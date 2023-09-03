Non-Fiction

Hamilton Wende interviews Darrel Bristow-Bovey on ‘Finding Endurance’ | A deep dive into memory, imagination and storytelling

If you only read one book about Shackleton and his brave obsession with the Antarctic, make it this one, writes Hamilton Wende

03 September 2023 - 07:42 By Hamilton Wende

Finding Endurance *****
Darrel Bristow-Bovey 
Jonathan Ball Publishers ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. 2023 Sunday Times Literary Awards Longlist Books
  2. JACKET NOTES | Naledi Shange on ‘Killer Cop: The Rosemary Ndlovu Story’ Non-Fiction
  3. Shakti Pillay reviews ‘Yellowface’ | The paranoia and purgatory of publishing Fiction
  4. There’s nothing like an Exclusive Books store Books
  5. Hamilton Wende interviews Darrel Bristow-Bovey on ‘Finding Endurance’ Non-Fiction

Latest Videos

ActionSA leader slams NGO SERI after deadly Johannesburg CBD building fire
'We will stand our ground': Tshwane mayor post scuffle with EFF in Tshwane ...