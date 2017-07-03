The leaked e-mails included a thank you note for attending the wedding from Kgosana to Atul Gupta saying: "My wife and I were privileged to attend and enjoyed every moment and every occasion. I have never been to an event like that and probably will not because it was an event of the millennium."

After 15 years of auditing the Gupta family’s businesses‚ KPMG resigned with immediate effect in April 2016.

On Friday‚ the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors said it would investigate KPMG’s 2014 audit of Oakbay associate Linkway Trading‚ which disbursed R30m worth of payments for the lavish wedding.

KPMG Southern Africa CEO Trevor Hoole told Business Day on Monday: "Consistent with our values‚ we have acted with integrity in our dealings with the Oakbay group."