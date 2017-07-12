South Africa Needs a New Direction

These are the fruits of failed economic policy. Yet far from grasping the need for change, at a recent conclave of the ruling African National Congress, President Jacob Zuma championed ideas for entrenching his dominance and enriching his supporters. He’s trying to engineer the succession of his ex-wife, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, as head of the ANC. And he’s pushing his program for “radical economic transformation” -- a toxic brew of all-too-radical populist policies.

Zuma wants, among other things, to change the constitution to let the government expropriate land without compensation, for the benefit of the black majority. He wants to force the country’s beleaguered mining companies to transfer more shares, and the proceeds from a levy on revenues, to black investors. His allies want to change the mandate of South Africa’s respected central bank to have it focus on “the socioeconomic well-being of the citizens” rather than on stable prices. That maneuver is a traditional precursor to subordinating the central bank to political control - and Zimbabwe shows where that can lead.

Measures of this kind, damaging in themselves, will scare off foreign investors and stoke disorder and corruption. Zuma cannot be unaware of the risk.

He’s unlikely to have forgotten the recent downgrade of the country’s debt, following his firing of a respected finance minister last spring. With investors’ confidence in the economy sinking, his zeal for more economic setbacks seems undimmed.

Public dissatisfaction with the economy and anger over Zuma’s many scandals have already taken a toll on the ANC’s political fortunes.