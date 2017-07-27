Business

Gold Fields sets aside $30 million for silicosis lawsuit

27 July 2017 - 13:24 By Ana Monteiro
Protesters voice their opinions outside the High Court in Johannesburg during the case between gold mining companies and miners who had contracted silicosis. File Photo.
Protesters voice their opinions outside the High Court in Johannesburg during the case between gold mining companies and miners who had contracted silicosis. File Photo.
Image: ALON SKUY

Gold Fields Ltd. set aside about $30 million to settle its portion of South Africa’s biggest class-action lawsuit relating to lung diseases contracted by miners, as first-half profit plunged.

The amount may have to be adjusted depending on the progress of talks and legal proceedings, the Johannesburg-based producer said in a statement on Thursday. “The ultimate outcome of these matters remains uncertain, with a possible failure to reach a settlement or to obtain the requisite court approval for a potential settlement,” it said.

Mining industry might be worth billions but it yields immeasurable pain

Nomziwonde Jamela was a newlywed when her husband‚ Ntshontsholakhe‚ left the Eastern Cape to work on the mines. He returned home for good more than ...
Business
5 months ago

Mining companies including AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. and Anglo American Plc’s South African unit are facing a class-action lawsuit that as many as 500,000 mineworkers who contracted silicosis and tuberculosis could join. The mining companies are pursuing an out-of-court settlement.

The provision was announced as Gold Fields said earnings per share probably declined as much as 57% in the six months ended June 30 from the $0.14 reported a year earlier. The drop is “due to the impact of stronger exchange rates on converting local currency costs to US dollars and an increase in amortization” at its Tarkwa mine in Ghana, where reserve ounces are lower and ore mined and stockpiled has climbed, it said in the statement.

Gold Fields, which has operations in Peru, Ghana, South Africa and Australia, benefits when the currencies in the markets its mines are located in are weaker because its costs are mainly in those units. It sees gold-equivalent output at 1.05 million ounces, about the same as 12 months earlier, and all-in sustaining costs of $980 an ounce, less than the $992 reported in 2016, the company said.

- Bloomberg

READ MORE

Anglo back to ambition with surprise dividend and growth aim

Anglo American Plc, the mining giant that fought to survive the commodities collapse, has returned with a renewed sense of ambition, surprising ...
Business
3 hours ago

Minister Zwane tight-lipped on lawsuits

He has been swamped by legal challenges over the past week, but Mining Minister Mosebenzi Zwane is keeping a stony silence.
Politics
10 hours ago

A look inside illegal mining in Matholeville

Community members of Matholeville informal settlement near Roodepoort are calling for government to allow illegal mining in the area to continue as ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Gupta associate Salim Essa and Trillian part ways Business
  2. Considering using bitcoin to store wealth? Here's what you need to know Business
  3. SAA asked Treasury for R10bn in March‚ Malusi Gigaba discloses Business
  4. Germany's Software AG starts probe into Gupta 'kickback' reports Business
  5. Former Durban Chamber of Commerce executive ordered to stop calling herself a ... Business

Latest Videos

#GuptaEmails: Why you should care
WATCH: Police disrupt illegal mining operation.
X