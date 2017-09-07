Business

NGOs want ombud to investigate $107m investment in Net1's CPS

07 September 2017 - 17:51 By Nico Gouws
The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) awarded a five-year tender to Net1 subsidiary Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) in 2012 to distribute social grants.
The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) awarded a five-year tender to Net1 subsidiary Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) in 2012 to distribute social grants.
Image: POWER987 News via Twitter

Three non-governmental organisations (NGOs) have filed a complaint about an investment of $107-million in Net1 UEPS Technologies.

Corruption Watch‚ Black Sash and Equal Education filed their complaint with Compliance Advisor/Ombudsman (CAO) of the International Finance Corporation (IFC) on Monday. The IFC is a member of the World Bank Group.

The NGOs requested the CAO to investigate the investment‚ because it was “made despite the existence of overwhelming evidence of unlawful and unethical practices involving Net1 subsidiaries”.

IFC invested the $107-million on April 1 2016.

The NGOs said in a statement: “It is quite clear that evidence of unethical and potentially unlawful conduct by CPS existed at the time at which the IFC made its investment and that there were several pieces of pending litigation involving CPS.”

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) awarded a five-year tender to Net1 subsidiary Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) in 2012 to distribute social grants.

In 2013 the Constitutional Court declared the tender unlawful and invalid in. However‚ the court ordered CPS to continue distributing social grants until the end of their five-year period to provide Sassa time to find another provider to distribute social grants or pay it themselves.

The NGOs want CAO to investigate: - Unauthorised and fraudulent deductions from the social grants of beneficiaries to the benefit of Net1 subsidiaries; - Unlawful and unethical use of social grant beneficiary data and information; - Allegations of corruption and unethical business practices; and - Constitutional Court findings implicating Net1 subsidiaries in unethical business practices.

READ MORE

Adv Neville Melville to champion country's 17 million social grant recipients

He was the banking services ombudsman for seven years as well the Consumer Goods and Services Ombud until a few months ago‚ and now Advocate Neville ...
News
4 hours ago

Six loansharks guilty of cashing in on clients’ Sassa cards

The Hawks arrested a moneylender withdrawing money allegedly from her clients’ accounts using their social grants cards.
News
5 days ago

Kidnapped by loan shark: Authorities sweep on dodgy credit providers

Credit providers holding on to bank cards as surety for loans have been raided in Mpumalanga and Limpopo.
News
7 days ago

Most read

  1. SA economy exits recession Business
  2. Hawks must say whether they are probing Pravin Gordhan: BLSA Business
  3. PetroSA clinches deal with Russian exploration company Rosgeo Business
  4. Domestic tourism numbers down as broke South Africans avoid travel Business
  5. E-mail snoop boss violated privacy rights Business

Latest Videos

Crooked cops must go to jail, says deputy minister of police
'God forgives' - Paarl road rage incident resolved with feet washing
X