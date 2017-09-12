Join the club if you are having trouble with your cellphone provider‚ gym or furniture.

Complaints at the Consumer Goods and Services Ombud (CGSO) have increased by 60% in the past financial year. This is according to their annual report released in Centurion on Tuesday.

The CGSO received 5‚595 cases in the 2016/17 financial year which ended in February compared to the 3‚495 cases received in 2015/16.

Most complainants had trouble with the satellite and telecommunications sector (1‚142 cases)‚ clothing retail (372 cases)‚ fitness (244 cases)‚ security and training (156 cases).

The majority of the complaints in the satellite and telecommunications sector were about broken screens and contract disputes. Another common dispute was gym contracts.