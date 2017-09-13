Miyeni's stay at SAA doesn't fly with MPs

Myeni‚ who has been at the helm of SAA for about eight years‚ was ill-disposed and could not attend the meeting. During her reign the airline has plunged deeper into financial collapse.

Her contract was renewed last year for a further 12 months‚ which ended on August 31. It was then extended until the AGM takes place. Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba sent a letter to Myeni informing her of the latest reprieve.

Deputy Finance Minister Sfiso Buthelezi said the extension by the minister without the approval of cabinet was allowed in terms of SAA's memorandum of incorporation. He was not sure whether the CIPC had been informed.

Buthelezi said the minister thought it prudent to extend the contract as Treasury was undertaking a holistic evaluation of the board and was looking at the airline's financial statements and performance as well as its skills matrix.

He categorically denied that President Jacob Zuma had given an instruction to Gigaba to extend the contract as Democratic Alliance MPs suggested.

But parliamentary legal advisor Frank Jenkins said Buthelezi's reading of the memorandum of incorporation did not authorise the extension of one non-executive director alone but only all of them as a collective.