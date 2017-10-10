KPMG revamps top management as more clients dump firm

The announcement is unlikely to prevent clients ending their relationship with KPMG as the firm “has to come clean before it can win back trust of the society,” Iraj Abedian, CEO at Pan-African Investments and Research Services in Johannesburg, said in an emailed response to questions. “Changing a few characters around before coming clean is ignoring and not dealing with the issues.”

State Contracts

KPMG was the auditor for Gupta-linked companies Oakbay Resources and Linkway Trading. It also produced a report for the country’s tax authority, parts of which it has since said “should no longer be relied upon.”

The Gupta family have been accused of using their relationship with Zuma to influence government appointments including cabinet positions and the awarding of state contracts. Zuma and the Guptas deny any wrongdoing.

Eight senior executives quit in the wake of the findings of the internal investigation in September even though KPMG didn’t find evidence of illegal behavior or corruption. Some of them were paid severance packages, Pickering told lawmakers last week.

‘Day One’

“This is day one for the new KPMG, a KPMG where public interest will share an equally important role with enhanced governance, quality and ethics,” Dlomu said. “We understand that the immediate road ahead will be challenging, but I believe the individuals in this team have the necessary skill, experience, passion and energy.”

Apart from the independent investigation, KPMG is being probed by the country’s regulatory body for auditors and the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants. AVI, Munich Re of Africa, Sasfin Holdings, Sygnia Asset Management and Hulisani have previously stopped using the accountancy firm’s services.

Three of the country’s biggest banks, including Barclays Africa Group Ltd., are reviewing their contracts with KPMG. Standard Bank Group Ltd. said on Friday the firm hasn’t yet done enough to restore its reputation. Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba last month called on all government entities to consider reviewing their work programs with KPMG to make sure their audit processes haven’t been compromised.

The remaining executive appointments include Sipho Malaba, who willtake on the strategic projects division as well as the financial services audit unit he already runs. Granville Smith will take on the advisory practice, while Joubert Botha will be interim leader of tax. Modise Maseng will lead public sector work while Makgotso Letsitsi will be the head of a unit called KPMG People. The markets team will be overseen by Nosisa Fubu, according to Dlomu.

- Bloomberg