Technology cheaper than at the start of the year

StatsSA has found that technology is cheaper than it was at the start of the year. The institute compared the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for this year from August with January.

They found the price of telecommunication equipment dropped by 8.6% and postal- and telecommunication services dropped by 0.5%. The CPI takes the price of a basket of certain goods and services to see how their prices change over time.

Economist Mike Schüssler said South Africans tend th throw the baby out with the bathwater‚ because we are stressed about employment and unhappy with poor political leadership.

“We should not think it is not affecting our thoughts‚” Schüssler said. “People have that mental block … So when something good happens‚ sometimes we just don’t seem to recognise it.”