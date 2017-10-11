If relations between the ANC president and its secretary general were not already at an all time low‚ Gwede Mantashe trying to strong-arm Jacob Zuma into endorsing Cyril Ramaphosa as his successor would definitely have soured things.

While Mantashe might be trying to defuse the brutal ANC leadership battle‚ he is using the wrong premise to do so. He is also making the intervention rather late‚ after months of intense jockeying and just two months before ANC members are due to elect a new leader.

Mantashe said in a speech in Plettenberg Bay on Tuesday that there should be an orderly management of the ANC’s succession with the deputy president ascending to the top post.

He also threw cold water on Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s main campaign point – that it was time for a woman leader.

“If a sitting deputy president cannot take over from the incumbent‚ the organisation is owed an explanation‚” said Mantashe.

In tweets from his account‚ Mantashe also suggested that Zuma should be supporting his deputy.