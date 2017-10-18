Tax ombudsman vows to keep SARS honest

SARS should not adopt a "skop and donner" approach to taxpayers, says tax ombudsman Judge Bernard Ngoepe.

Ngoepe said his office needed greater independence from SARS through amendments to the Tax Administration Act.

He said this would help resolve taxpayers' complaints against SARS and would improve the country's tax administration.

"It has always been our view that when SARS doesn't take up our recommendations, there should be some explanation for that so the taxpayers can understand," he said, adding that this was part of "tax morality".

Speaking at Unisa on Tuesday, Ngoepe said: "Systemic problems are emerging and we are sitting with our arms folded."

Concerted efforts to amend certain sections of the act had been fruitful, he said, with numerous proposals accepted.