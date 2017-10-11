South Africa

SARS tell-all programme yields R1bn

11 October 2017 - 07:09 By Staff reporter
SARS Pretoria office. File Photo.
SARS Pretoria office. File Photo.
Image: Gallo Images/Foto24/Cornel van Heerden

The SA Revenue Service said yesterday over 2000 taxpayers had taken advantage of its special voluntary disclosure programme.

The programme, announced in last year's Budget speech by Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan, gave non-compliant taxpayers the opportunity to disclose to SARS their offshore assets and undeclared income.

Non-compliant taxpayers had a once-off opportunity, between October1 last year and August 31, to regularise their unauthorised foreign assets and income by voluntarily disclosing tax and exchange control defaults.

A total of 2018 applications have been tallied, SARS said. Of these, 335 had been processed, yielding R1-billion in revenue.

"This collected revenue thus far provides a boost to SARS' revenue purse in a difficult economic period and will assist the country in its socioeconomic development to take South Africa forward.

"SARS is quite satisfied with the response by taxpayers and traders in taking advantage of the special voluntary disclosure programme." 

Most read

  1. Spike in deaths causes forensic pathology delays in the Cape South Africa
  2. US sacks top navy commanders after deadly warship collision World
  3. India's top court says sex with child is always rape World
  4. Locals warned to stay away as Japanese volcano erupts World
  5. UJ’s new online degree programmes at forefront of innovation South Africa

Latest Videos

Cash-in-transit driver uses his vehicle to fend off criminals
First state witness takes stand in Rohde murder trial
X