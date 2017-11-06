Need help to buy a ship or jet? Credit Suisse looks to lure super-rich

Credit Suisse - bucking a trend of banks retreating from shipping - believes it can reduce its vulnerability by lending to the high-net worth individuals who control firms, often millionaire or billionaire tycoons, according to finance experts.

The tactic nevertheless represents a calculated gamble, they said, because these people's personal wealth are often linked to the fortunes of the industry.

"From the bank's point of view, the deposits and private wealth product is the juice; the value to the bank has to be strong enough in order to consider making risky loans," said Basil Karatzas of New York based shipping finance advisory firm Karatzas Marine Advisors & Co.

Credit Suisse declined to give details about its loan exposure in shipping, aviation and property, but finance sources estimated Credit Suisse's exposure in shipping alone was at least $12 billion. Credit Suisse's total net private banking loans totalled about 110 billion Swiss francs ($110 billion) at the end of the third quarter.

The bank declined to comment on the shipping loans figure.

Asked about the financing switch to the private bank and the associated risks, a Credit Suisse spokeswoman said such lending was part of its overall wealth platform and that the bank considers "franchise value when engaging holistically with wealth management clients".

A source familiar with the matter said Credit Suisse had not seen any significant losses on shipping loans and that such lending gave it a foot in the door to bank for wealthy families, which run major shipping companies.

SHIPPING MAGNATES

Many banks, facing capital pressure from regulators, are retreating from shipping because of the risks associated with a sector that has struggled with a near decade-long slump caused by too many vessels ordered and weaker demand.

Lloyds became one of the first lenders to pull out of shipping finance, while fellow British bank Royal Bank of Scotland is in the process of exiting. Others such as Germany's Commerzbank and Bank of Ireland are winding down their remaining exposures. Finance sources estimate the sector has a capital shortfall of $30 billion this year.

Finance experts say Credit Suisse's new tack of lending via its private bank has helped it make significant in-roads with Greek shipping magnates - among the richest in the industry - in the past year, capitalising on RBS's exit from Greece.