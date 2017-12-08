'No way back' for Steinhoff as share price plunge nears 90%

Steinhoff International Holdings NV shares extended losses to more than 88% since the start of an accounting scandal that’s threatening the survival of the global furniture and clothing retailer.

The stock slumped a further 41% in Frankfurt on Friday after Moody’s Investors Service slashed the credit rating by four notches to junk late on Thursday, highlighting “the uncertainties and implications for the company’s liquidity and debt capital structure.” Almost 10.3-billion euros has been wiped off the value of the company since Wednesday.

Moody’s decision comes as the Financial Services Board (FSB) starts a probe, adding to a review by Johannesburg’s stock exchange and an investigation in Germany, where Steinhoff moved its primary listing from South Africa two years ago.