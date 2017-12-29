Business

Rapid rise could make rand giddy

Currency is unlikely to go even higher, and more likely to weaken

30 December 2017 - 00:00 By PERICLES ANETOS and ASHA SPECKMAN

Currency is unlikely to go even higher, and more likely to weaken

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Guptas could lose luxury jet as family falls behind on repayments Business
  2. SA records far bigger trade surplus than expected in November Business
  3. Moody's slashes Steinhoff credit rating Business
  4. Ramaphosa fails to secure majority control of NEC Business
  5. ANC instructs government to start nationalising Reserve Bank Business

Latest Videos

Dumisani Masilela's wife breaks down at husband's grave
Take a joy ride with feel good moments of 2017
X