• Signing – Never sign a blank credit agreement as you will not have control over other information that can be added after you sign.

• Card retention – Never leave your identity document‚ bank card‚ SASSA card or PIN with the credit provider.

• Cooling off period – In terms of the NCA‚ a cooling off period only relates to credit agreements signed at the premises other than that of the credit provider. The cooling off period is valid for five business days. Often‚ credit agreements are signed at the credit provider’s premises. So‚ don’t sign until you are sure.

• Credit insurance – If there is‚ familiarise yourself with the terms of the insurance to avoid surprises when you most need the insurance. It is advisable to take out credit insurance.

• Create a monthly budget and stick to it – Work out how much income your family earns and what your total expenses are each month. Will you be able to pay for your new debt once you’ve covered all your expenses? You should also plan for unexpected costs‚ such as if one of your family members is retrenched.

• Start saving consistently – Put aside at least 15% of your income every month in a safe investment. Save for your retirement as well.

• Pay your debts on time – Paying late or not paying the full instalment will adversely affect your credit rating and possibly your ability to take out credit in the future. If you think you cannot meet your monthly instalments‚ contact your credit provider immediately and try to re-arrange payments. Do not wait until you skip payments.

• Prioritise your home loan – You don’t want to lose your home.

• Check your credit report regularly – This way you’ll be able to identify any errors and correct them. Under the NCA‚ a credit bureau must provide you with one free copy of your credit report each year from each of the registered credit bureaus. Additional copies come at a cost.

- Source: NCR