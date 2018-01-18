South African Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago has been selected as the next chair of the International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC).

His three-year term is effective from Thursday. He is the first IMFC chair from the sub-Saharan African region.

Congratulating Kganyago on the appointment‚ Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba said it would strengthen South Africa’s ongoing attempts to enhance the representation of the region in the decision-making structures of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The 24-member IMFC is the primary advisory committee to the IMF Board of Governors‚ and addresses issues such as the supervision and management of the international monetary and financial system‚ including responses to unfolding events that may disrupt the system.

