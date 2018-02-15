ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa is due to be sworn in as state president later on Thursday‚ which would open the way for him to deliver the State of the Nation address on Friday.

The rand gained more than 2.5% against the dollar on Wednesday in a firmer dollar environment‚ as Zuma announced his long-awaited departure.

FXTM analyst Jameel Ahmad said Zuma’s resignation ended the persistent political risk element that has clouded SA for a long time.