Criminality is rife in South Africa across all forms of economic crime - there's even a special category putting us on the map of shame - “fraud committed by the consumer”.

It is the second most reported crime in South Africa at 42%. Globally it is the third most reported crime at 29%.

Overall‚ South African organisations continue to report the highest instances of economic crime in the world with economic crime reaching its highest level over the past decade‚ according to PwC’s biennial Global Economic Crime Survey released today.

The number of South African organisations that have experienced economic crime is now at a "staggering" 77%‚ followed in second place by Kenya (75%)‚ and thirdly France (71%).

"With half of the top ten countries who reported economic crime coming from Africa‚ the situation at home is more than dire‚" said PwC.