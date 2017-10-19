The Hawks and the Department of Home Affairs confirmed on Thursday they would join in the investigation into the leak of the personal information of millions of South Africans.

According to the statement‚ acting Hawks head Lieutenant General Yolisa Matakata instructed its cybercrime unit to lead the investigation.

“The Hawks typically does not comment on ongoing investigations‚ however‚ in light of the intense public interest and the potential impact of this matter‚ the Hawks are collaborating with other law enforcement agencies and stakeholders investigating the data breach‚” she said.

The Department of Home Affairs said government would communicate on the leak via the Hawks.

One of South Africa's top real estate firms admitted to being the unwitting source of the data hacked in the largest-known personal data breach to date in this country.