Business

Eskom secures R20-billion in bank loans

28 February 2018 - 15:24 By Timeslive
Eskom. File image.
Eskom. File image.
Image: Dean Hutton/Bloomberg

The government guaranteed facility will form part of the financing of Eskom’s current capital expenditure programme‚ the utility said in a statement.

The terms of the facility are comparable to Eskom’s existing facility agreements and pricing is aligned to market benchmarks of similar structures‚ it added.

Eskom’s Interim Group Chief Executive Phakamani Hadebe said: “We view the successful execution of this facility as a demonstration of the financial markets’ confidence in Eskom’s turn-around strategy.

Dudu Myeni to be summonsed after snubbing Eskom inquiry‚ again

Former South African Airways board chairperson Dudu Myeni will face a summons if she once again fails to appear before the parliamentary inquiry into ...
News
2 hours ago

“We are cognisant of the challenges that are still ahead for the business and we are committed to ensuring that we expediently transition Eskom’s operational and financial profile to adequate standards. Eskom remains a critical enabler for South Africa’s economic growth and it is critical that we attain maximum operational efficiency for the business to avoid negatively impacting the macro-environment”.

Acting Chief Financial Officer Calib Cassim said: “Concluding this facility with the suite of banks reiterates the renewed willingness by financial markets to engage with Eskom.

“The funding provides Eskom with sufficient liquidity to allow the company time to continue resolving its governance related issues and enables Eskom to recommence with its normal funding programme required to execute the FY2018/19 funding plan”.

READ MORE:

Eskom's board tender committee at the heart of Trillian payments: Murugan

The mess of Eskom's payments to Trillian Capital Partners should be left squarely at the door of the previous board tender committee of the utility‚ ...
Business
1 day ago

Creepy car terror for Eskom whistleblower

Eskom’s suspended head of legal compliance Suzanne Daniels believes she is under surveillance after a vehicle seen outside her Pretoria home aroused ...
News
1 day ago

Nene: Too early to say if Gigaba's budget will stave off downgrade

Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene said on Tuesday his predecessor’s budget presented last week might not prevent further credit ratings downgrades as ...
Business
4 hours ago

Most read

  1. Third Gupta-owned mine fails to pay workers' salaries Business
  2. How Western Cape farmers are being hit by the drought Business
  3. Rand keeps steady after Nene returns Business
  4. Mzansi‚ we're crooked to the core! Business
  5. Budget 2018 at a glance Business

Latest Videos

Drone captures snowmobile breaking through ice
Under construction: A look at the Strandfontein desalination plant
X