The government guaranteed facility will form part of the financing of Eskom’s current capital expenditure programme‚ the utility said in a statement.

The terms of the facility are comparable to Eskom’s existing facility agreements and pricing is aligned to market benchmarks of similar structures‚ it added.

Eskom’s Interim Group Chief Executive Phakamani Hadebe said: “We view the successful execution of this facility as a demonstration of the financial markets’ confidence in Eskom’s turn-around strategy.