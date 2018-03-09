Timeshare inquiry report due by month end

"The inquiry panel is currently conducting research on issues that arose during the inquiry hearings and is reviewing all the input it has received‚" Mohamed said in a briefing on the commission's work to the portfolio committee on trade and industry.

"I expect them to provide me with a draft final report on 15/16 March 2018. Once I have commented on the draft final report and my inputs [have been] factored into it‚ my intention is to sign off on the final inquiry report by March 31‚ 2018."

The commission has been investigating the timeshare industry for many years but the case it presented to the National Consumer Tribunal had to be withdrawn on the basis of a technicality. Mohamed then established the inquiry.