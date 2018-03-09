Business

Timeshare inquiry report due by month end

09 March 2018 - 14:47 By Linda Ensor
National Consumer Commissioner Ebrahim Mohamed.
National Consumer Commissioner Ebrahim Mohamed.
Image: Gallo Images / Alet Pretorius

The report of the inquiry into the timeshare industry‚ conducted by the National Consumer Commission‚ is expected to be finalised by the end of this month‚ commissioner Ebrahim Mohamed said in Parliament on Friday.

The inquiry panel was appointed in May last year and hearings have been held in all provinces where there are timeshare owners. Final interactions were held with industry players last month.

Read the small print before you sign anything

Many a business contract contains a paragraph‚ buried deep within the small print‚ which essentially says that nothing a salesperson may have told ...
News
1 month ago

"The inquiry panel is currently conducting research on issues that arose during the inquiry hearings and is reviewing all the input it has received‚" Mohamed said in a briefing on the commission's work to the portfolio committee on trade and industry.

"I expect them to provide me with a draft final report on 15/16 March 2018. Once I have commented on the draft final report and my inputs [have been] factored into it‚ my intention is to sign off on the final inquiry report by March 31‚ 2018."

The commission has been investigating the timeshare industry for many years but the case it presented to the National Consumer Tribunal had to be withdrawn on the basis of a technicality. Mohamed then established the inquiry.

Man leaves timeshare to Julius

Panel hears horror stories about the industry from consumers who want out of their timeshare contracts
Politics
7 months ago

The complaints of timeshare owners include the fact that their contracts are "in perpetuity" and there is no way to extricate themselves from them and that there is insufficient accommodation available at the timeshare resorts for them to be able to take holidays during their selected periods.

Most read

  1. Germany’s SAP paid R128,6-million to Gupta-linked entities Business
  2. Standard Bank denies opening accounts for Gupta businesses Business
  3. 'Big discriminator' Eskom must supply power fairly‚ says Modise Business
  4. Elon Musk's mother reveals his South African upbringing Business
  5. Transnet and Eskom did make payments to Gupta-linked companies Business

Latest Videos

Jacob Zuma attends awards ceremony in Durban
The Guptas’ week that was
X