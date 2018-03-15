Business

Toys R Us South Africa not affected by liquidation of US stores

15 March 2018 - 12:15 By Nico Gous‚ Afp
This file photo taken on December 24, 2015 shows customers in front of the Toys
This file photo taken on December 24, 2015 shows customers in front of the Toys"R"Us Times Square flagship store in New York.
Image: Don EMMERT / AFP

Toys R Us in South Africa‚ Namibia and Zambia are not affected by the toy chain liquidating its stores in the United States.

“Although these challenges will have ramifications on the global toy landscape‚ it must be clear that Toys R Us and Babies R Us South Africa are a privately owned South African enterprise‚ which merely pays a royalty to utilise the brand names and operates completely independently from its global counterparts‚” local marketing manager Nicole Annells said on Thursday.

Annells added their growth in revenue was “solid”. “Toys R Us and Babies R Us South Africa have experienced phenomenal growth‚ having opened seven new stores in 2017.”

Toys R Us announced late on Wednesday it is liquidating all their stores in the United States.

Toys R Us files for bankruptcy

Retailer Toys "R" Us has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in a US court, the company said, amid heavy debt and a tough environment for ...
Business
5 months ago

“This is a profoundly sad day for us as well as the millions of kids and families who we have served for the past 70 years‚” CEO Dave Brandon said. “I am very disappointed with the result‚ but we no longer have the financial support to continue the company’s US operations.”

The company did not indicate how many jobs would be lost‚ but it is reported about 33 000 are at stake. The debt-plagued chain filed for bankruptcy protection in September last year. 

The company statement said it is exploring strategies for keeping the brand alive‚ including the sale of 200 US stores that could be packaged with its Canadian operations. It has been battered by online shops such as Amazon.

The shop started in 1948 and has 881 stores in the United States.

Most read

  1. IN FULL | Moyane's statement on Makwakwa resignation Business
  2. South African Airways to scale back in break-even bid Business
  3. Accelerate your career goals with these part-time business courses Business
  4. Listeriosis: Tiger Brands to face class-action lawsuit 'within next 2 weeks' Business
  5. Fifth-largest diamond in history sells for $40-million Business

Latest Videos

Smooth criminal: Thief gets away with a cell phone at a Johannesburg restaurant
Busted! Watch how this home affairs official keeps herself entertained at work
X