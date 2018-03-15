Toys R Us in South Africa‚ Namibia and Zambia are not affected by the toy chain liquidating its stores in the United States.

“Although these challenges will have ramifications on the global toy landscape‚ it must be clear that Toys R Us and Babies R Us South Africa are a privately owned South African enterprise‚ which merely pays a royalty to utilise the brand names and operates completely independently from its global counterparts‚” local marketing manager Nicole Annells said on Thursday.

Annells added their growth in revenue was “solid”. “Toys R Us and Babies R Us South Africa have experienced phenomenal growth‚ having opened seven new stores in 2017.”

Toys R Us announced late on Wednesday it is liquidating all their stores in the United States.