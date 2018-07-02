The Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) closed lower on Monday in renewed risk-off trade as German chancellor Angela Merkel struggles to keep her coalition together‚ and local data reflected a moribund manufacturing sector.

A late recovery in banks and general retailers pared some of the losses of the day.

Platinum stocks had a good day‚ despite the platinum price retreating 1.7% to $835.85 an ounce. Global miners were lower as Brent crude dropped 1.7% to $77.87 a barrel.

Naspers dropped 2%‚ eroding some of Friday’s gains when it rocketed more than 6%. It closed 2.22% lower at R3‚407.73.

Volumes were lower than average on the day‚ at about R12-billion‚ after the Hang Seng was closed for a public holiday.

At the JSE’s close‚ German interior minister Horst Seehofer was involved in last-minute talks with Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union of Germany‚ after earlier threatening to resign in protest against an EU deal on migrants reached last week.

A sharply weaker euro was an indication that the market was not very hopeful that an exit by Seehofer could be avoided‚ placing Merkel’s three-month old — and carefully constructed — coalition in jeopardy.