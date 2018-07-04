The JSE closed marginally higher on Wednesday as the market sought direction in a low-volume trading environment‚ with banks leading at the close on a range-bound rand.

Markets in the US were closed for a public holiday. European markets were lower as the dollar recorded marginal gains against the euro.

Just R9.8bn was traded on the JSE‚ where an average trading day turns over about R24bn.

The local market looked to UK markets for direction. The FTSE 100 was under pressure for most of the day on a firmer pound and despite the UK IHS Markit/CIPS services purchasing managers index (PMI) rebounding after four weak months‚ rising to 55.1 in June and beating forecasts.