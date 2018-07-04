Business

PIC ‘working on exit strategy’ for R1.3-billion Independent Media investment - Nene

04 July 2018 - 16:21 By Thabo Mokone
Finance minister Nhlanhla Nene says the PIC has started withdrawing its investment in Independent Media.
Finance minister Nhlanhla Nene says the PIC has started withdrawing its investment in Independent Media.
Image: VELI NHLAPO

The Public Investment Corporation (PIC) has started the process of withdrawing its investment in Independent Media.

This is according to finance minister Nhlanhla Nene‚ who was responding to a written question from DA MP Alf Lees on Wednesday.

"In line with the terms and conditions of the transaction‚ the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) is working on an exit strategy in respect of its investment in Independent Media‚” said Nene.

"However‚ due to the sensitive nature of the information‚ the details of this strategy cannot be publicly disclosed‚" he added.

After the matter was shrouded in secrecy‚ it emerged in October 2016 that the PIC‚ the country's biggest asset management firm that controls the pension savings of government employees‚ had invested nearly R1.3-billion in the Independent Media Group.

The group‚ which has been financially underperforming for several years now‚ is headed by controversial businessman Iqbal Survé.

The deal saw the PIC holding a 25% stake in the group‚ which produces newspapers such as The Star‚ Pretoria News‚ Cape Times and Durban's Daily News.

READ MORE: 

PIC’s Dan Matjila in Pretty mess, court told

Public Investment Corporation boss Dan Matjila allegedly asked a company that  had been granted loans through the PIC to pay off his girlfriend’s  ...
News
17 days ago

Sagarmatha woes promise to be long-running soapie

Media company's lofty ambitions left market aghast but that won't stop it trying again
Business
2 months ago

Most read

  1. JSE closes weaker as elusive Merkel coalition deal rattles global markets Business
  2. Eskom signs R1,4-billion loan from German bank KfW Business
  3. Competition Commission adds charges against Takata Business
  4. VBS Mutual Bank probe heats up with raid on Vele Investments in Sandton Business
  5. JSE rebounds to end day higher as risk-on trade returns Business

Latest Videos

Joburg man robbed at gunpoint after returning from airport
Lost and alone: KZN toddler survives two days on mountain
X