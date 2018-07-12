Alternatives routes on the R114‚ Witkoppen Road‚ Northumberland Avenue and Christiaan de Wet Road are also expected to be affected by the roadworks.

Biti said while she appreciates that government is fixing the road‚ she would like the department to consider doing the work only at night. "They did this when they fixed Malibongwe/Witkoppen and it worked. Alternatively‚ they can close one lane at a time."

She explained: "This is the only route to our business‚ so what this will basically do is shut our business for that period."

"We have tanks filled with fuel. That is money sitting underground for two weeks. This is our livelihood. All our turnover will be gone for half a month. The petrol price has gone up and customers have been filling up less.

“Now we have to close for two weeks. This is a big blow for us!" she said.