Eskom presented an improvement in its operational performance‚ as well as its governance and control systems‚ at its annual results presentation on Monday morning.

However‚ an independent audit opinion has cast “significant doubt” on the group’s ability to continue as a going concern.

Chairman Jabu Mabuza said the year had been tumultuous but noted the results were for the year ended March 31 and so reflected just 69 days of the new board’s tenure.

He said the board was disappointed it could not avoid a qualified audit.

Earnings before interest‚ tax‚ depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) increased from R38-billion to R45-billion while revenue was flat at R177-billion‚ with electricity sales up 0.9%.

A net loss of R2.3-billion compared poorly with last year’s profit of R900-million.

The net finance cost grew by 61% to R23-billion. This was linked to fewer costs being capitalised and a growth in borrowings.

On the R19.6-billion irregular expenditure — increased from R3-billion in the previous financial year — Eskom said 60% of incidents related to administrative noncompliance‚ and noted that irregular spending was not necessarily fruitless and wasteful expenditure.