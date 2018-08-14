Retrenchments in mines surrounding the Sun City resort in the North West have a “grave” impact on the establishment‚ parliament’s portfolio committee on economic development was told during oversight visits.

“On day one of its week-long oversight today‚ the committee met with Sun City management to discuss ownership‚ management‚ job creation‚ enterprise development‚ the number of entrepreneurs and black-owned bed and breakfast establishments and guest houses in the area‚” the committee said in a statement.

“The committee heard that Sun City is highly dependent on disposable income in communities living in the surrounding area‚ and the looming threat of retrenchments at mines such as the Impala Platinum mine‚ which retrenched about 2‚000 miners in 2017‚ poses a big risk for the resort.”