Business

Retrenchments in mines around Sun City threaten business

14 August 2018 - 07:45 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Sun City Casino. File photo.
Sun City Casino. File photo.
Image: Supplied

Retrenchments in mines surrounding the Sun City resort in the North West have a “grave” impact on the establishment‚ parliament’s portfolio committee on economic development was told during oversight visits.

“On day one of its week-long oversight today‚ the committee met with Sun City management to discuss ownership‚ management‚ job creation‚ enterprise development‚ the number of entrepreneurs and black-owned bed and breakfast establishments and guest houses in the area‚” the committee said in a statement.

“The committee heard that Sun City is highly dependent on disposable income in communities living in the surrounding area‚ and the looming threat of retrenchments at mines such as the Impala Platinum mine‚ which retrenched about 2‚000 miners in 2017‚ poses a big risk for the resort.”

Amcu digs in for fight over looming mine job cuts

The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) vowed on Tuesday to intensify their efforts to stop Impala Platinum mine shedding up to ...
Business
6 days ago

According to the committee‚ Sun City currently faces a revenue shortage of R100 million and bookings are around 30% lower compared to the previous financial year.

“This downward performance poses a major threat to the staff of around 10‚000 people‚ including service providers. The resort itself has a staff complement of around 4‚200 permanent staff‚ 1‚300 casual staff employed through labour brokers and 1‚200 casual staff employed by Sun International.”

Labour court rules that Assmang retrenchments were fair

The Labour Court had harsh words for a union which sought to challenge the retrenchment of one of its Assmang shop stewards on the grounds that his ...
News
5 months ago

The resort also faces a number of other challenges related to mining in the Pilanesberg area close to the resort‚ roadworks en route to the resort that have been on-going since 2010‚ and the issue of land-use management between traditional authorities‚ the committee said.

However‚ despite these challenges‚ the committee said it was told that the resort has given a lot of attention to developing local entrepreneurs.

“About 70 per cent of the resort’s construction and maintenance budget is spent on local broad-based black economic empowerment (B-BBEE) companies in the area‚ while the resort has also given business to two black‚ female-owned companies.”

Most read

  1. Economist warns about additional zero-rating recommendations Business
  2. New Zealand gave a R4,5-million grant to create a human catapult Business
  3. Tesla to go private? Elon Musk makes $82-billion gambit to silence critics Business
  4. SAA set to cut pilot, flight attendant jobs Business
  5. SA is the biggest loser in international property rights report Business

Latest Videos

Zuma’s golden handshake costs Shaun Abrahams his job as NPA boss
Car wash employee ploughs customer’s car into traffic
X