The JSE pushed to its best level in more than a month on Wednesday‚ boosted by a weak dollar‚ while global focus remained on economic and political issues in the US.

The dollar was again on the back foot‚ helping ensure broad-based gains on the local bourse. Banks and retailers were firmer‚ despite slightly higher-than-expected consumer inflation earlier. Some market focus was also on the minutes from the US Federal Reserve’s August policy meeting‚ due at about 8pm local time.

Trump aimed some pot shots recently at the Fed’s rate-hiking policy.

Focusing on the technical picture‚ the rand had scope to approach R14.20 to the dollar in the near term if the greenback continues to weaken‚ said FXTM analyst Lukman Otunuga.

Miners were also cheered by news that mineral resources minister Gwede Mantashe wants to withdraw the controversial bill to amend the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act (MPRDA).