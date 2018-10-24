Finance minister Tito Mboweni has announced a R9.1-billion bailout of struggling state-owned companies such as national carrier SAA and regional airline SA Express.

In his first medium term budget policy statement to parliament on Wednesday‚ Mboweni announced that the troubled SAA would once more be recapitalised by the taxpayer to the tune of R5-billion.

This is despite SAA having received a similar recapitalisation of R3-billion in September last year to help service its debts amounting to R16.4-billion.

Mboweni's rescue package for SOCs would also see regional airline SA Express receiving a R1.2-billion bailout.

SA Express earlier this year had its flights grounded by the Civil Aviation Authority over safety issues and‚ along with SAA‚ has failed to present its annual financial statements to parliament within the stipulated legislative deadlines owing to outstanding expenditure items.

While rescuing SAA‚ Mboweni told a pre-MTBPS briefing that he was in favour of total or partial privatisation of SAA.