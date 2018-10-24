70 ministers & deputies makes no sense - Mboweni wants to cut bloated cabinet

Mboweni said if asked‚ he would advise Ramaphosa that it simply made no "financial and political sense" to have a cabinet of 35 ministers‚ with each one of them having a deputy - while some even have two people deputising for them.

"If he asked me about the size of the cabinet‚ I would say preferably not more than 25…probably 20 is more than ideal‚" said Mboweni.

"China is a big economy and I think they have about 25 ministers or something like that. We have no economically‚ financially and politically understandable reason that you can have an executive that's up to 70 people – that's what I would say to him."

Mboweni said the public sector wage bill accounted for 35% of consolidated government expenditure.