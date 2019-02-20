PODCAST | What to expect in the budget

How often do you get Business Day editor Lukanyo Mnyanda, Business Times editor Ron Derby and Financial Mail editor Rob Rose in the room at the same time?

Tiso Blackstar's top business editors get together and talk about just what can be expected in this year's national budget speech.

Anchored by Sunday Times reporter Mudiwa Gavaza, the group delve into the nitty gritty of some of the budget's most pertinent elements, including concerns around taxation, health care, education and training and the dilapidation of SOEs.