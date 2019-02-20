Business

PODCAST | What to expect in the budget

Top business editors take a stab at just what should be in this year's national budget

20 February 2019 - 08:44 By TimesLIVE

How often do you get Business Day editor Lukanyo Mnyanda, Business Times editor Ron Derby and Financial Mail editor Rob Rose in the room at the same time? 

Tiso Blackstar's top business editors get together and talk about just what can be expected in this year's national budget speech. 

Anchored by Sunday Times reporter Mudiwa Gavaza, the group delve into the nitty gritty of some of the budget's most pertinent elements, including concerns around taxation, health care, education and training and the dilapidation of SOEs.

The editors are supported by commentary from Sage tax expert and chairman of the Payroll Authors Group of SA Rob Cooper and Section 27 education attorney Samantha Brener.

Have a listen. 

LISTEN TO MORE

PODCAST | Sunday Times Politics Weekly

The weekly political show by top journalists of the Sunday Times discussing the biggest stories and toughest topics in a tight and guided ...
Opinion & Analysis
5 days ago

LISTEN | Politics Weekly: Captured politicians, cabinet reshuffles and sick leave

In this instalment of the Sunday Times Politics Weekly podcast, journalists Zingisa Mvumvu, Aphiwe Deklerk and Qaanitah Hunter discuss the state ...
News
3 months ago

Most read

  1. NKOSANA MAKATE | Facts about my 18-year battle with Vodacom Business
  2. Bosasa to close after being ditched by SA banks Business
  3. SAA to split into three units as part of turnaround drive Business
  4. Fraud claim as backers turn on 'Call Me' Makate Business
  5. What a major offshore gas find means for South Africa’s energy future Business

Latest Videos

PE cyclist pushed off bicycle and robbed
Cellphone thief takes baby on crime spree
X