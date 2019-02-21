Cape Town house prices up 34% in three years, says city council

Homes in Cape Town are worth 34% more than they were three years ago.

The claim comes from the City of Cape Town, which on Thursday released its 2018 general valuation roll.

Deputy mayor Ian Neilson said residential property prices in Cape Town had grown “considerably above” the national trend since the last general valuation in 2015.

“This trend is even greater for certain sectional title schemes and residential vacant land,” he said.

“The five modelling categories that are based on market data and sales, and which are used by the city’s valuation office, show that the value of residential properties in Cape Town increased by an average of 34% in the three years.”