Struggling state-owned enterprises to be put under 'curatorship': Tito Mboweni

Government has resolved to tighten rules around the granting of loan guarantees to financially struggling to state-owned companies (SOEs).

It also intends to effectively put them under administration each time they request a loan guarantee from the National Treasury.

Tabling his budget speech in parliament, finance minister Tito Mboweni announced that a chief reorganisation officer (CRO) would be appointed to a parastatal whenever it received a loan-guarantee.

Mboweni said the government was reviewing its framework for SOE support and has revised the contingency reserve upwards to R13bn to respond to possible requests for financial support from cash-strapped entities such as SA Airways and the SABC.