Last chance to enter the 2019 Entrepreneur of the Year competition
Entries for EOY close on May 31 2019
Business owners who dedicate themselves to their entrepreneurial ventures, creating much-needed jobs and contributing towards economic development in SA, have about two more weeks to enter the 2019 Entrepreneur of the Year competition sponsored by Sanlam and Business Partners before entries close on May 31.
Now in its 31st year, the 2019 Entrepreneur of the Year competition, SA's premier entrepreneurial platform, seeks to elevate the level of entrepreneurship in the country by recognising and honouring successful business owners.
Not only will entrants gain the invaluable opportunity to have their business evaluated by industry specialists, but the competition provides entrepreneurs with the chance to win prizes worth more than R2m, which includes cash prizes to the value of R500,000 as well as valuable technical assistance and mentorship support, networking opportunities and national media exposure.
Gugu Mjadu, spokesperson for the competition, says that now more than ever, SA needs to laud and promote the work of business owners and promote the value they continue to bring to society by showing them that they are supported as the job creators and innovators and much-needed disruptors that our country requires.
"We look forward to celebrating SA's entrepreneurial excellence and honouring those who are truly successful heroes of our society. We encourage all local business owners to consider entering the competition.
"Those eligible to enter are - from emerging business owners who have been in their present business for a minimum of one year, to small business owners with a turnover of up to R30m in the tax year immediately preceding the date of entering the competition, and medium business owners with a turnover of above R30m in the tax year immediately preceding the date of entering the competition," says Mjadu.
Local business owners wishing to enter should visit www.eoy.co.za to access the entry form and for more information on the competition’s categories.
Entries close on May 31 2019.
For more information on the competition, call 011-713-6721 or e-mail enquiries@eoy.co.za.
This article was paid for by Business Partners