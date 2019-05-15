Last chance to enter the 2019 Entrepreneur of the Year competition

Business owners who dedicate themselves to their entrepreneurial ventures, creating much-needed jobs and contributing towards economic development in SA, have about two more weeks to enter the 2019 Entrepreneur of the Year competition sponsored by Sanlam and Business Partners before entries close on May 31.

Now in its 31st year, the 2019 Entrepreneur of the Year competition, SA's premier entrepreneurial platform, seeks to elevate the level of entrepreneurship in the country by recognising and honouring successful business owners.

Not only will entrants gain the invaluable opportunity to have their business evaluated by industry specialists, but the competition provides entrepreneurs with the chance to win prizes worth more than R2m, which includes cash prizes to the value of R500,000 as well as valuable technical assistance and mentorship support, networking opportunities and national media exposure.