HILARY JOFFE: Cyril lights up the room, but where's the plan?
19 May 2019 - 05:11
The price of Eskom bonds lifted in response to the president's comments, despite a Bloomberg report speculating the debt had now climbed to almost R500bn.
The price of Eskom bonds lifted in response to the president's comments, despite a Bloomberg report speculating the debt had now climbed to almost R500bn.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.