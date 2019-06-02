Medicine approval delays cause headaches for patients
02 June 2019 - 00:19
Portia Nkambule, acting CEO of SAHPRA, said the regulator has committed to clearing the backlog for new-drug approvals within two years
Portia Nkambule, acting CEO of SAHPRA, said the regulator has committed to clearing the backlog for new-drug approvals within two years
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.