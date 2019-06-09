State sitting on a spectrum gold mine
09 June 2019 - 00:05
The person with the keys to the safe is Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, who was reappointed as minister of communications, telecommunications & postal services last week
The person with the keys to the safe is Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, who was reappointed as minister of communications, telecommunications & postal services last week
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.