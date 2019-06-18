'No separation agreement reached' so Old Mutual fires suspended CEO Peter Moyo

Old Mutual has fired its CEO Peter Moyo weeks after announcing his suspension over a conflict of interest.

"The board wishes to inform stakeholders that Mr Moyo has, on June 17 2019, been given notice of termination of employment," the financial services group said on Tuesday.

"There is a duty on directors of all institutions to be vigilant regarding the management of conflicts of interest," it said, citing a slew of "corporate governance breakdowns" in SA's public and private sectors.

Moyo was suspended in late May over a disagreement as to how the company should engage with investment firm NMT Capital, which Moyo founded. Old Mutual Life Assurance Company, a subsidiary of Old Mutual, is an investor in NMT Capital.

The financial services group confirmed on Tuesday that Moyo's conflicting interest in the NMT group of companies had been declared.