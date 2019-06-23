How to ... Stay in Sars’s good books
23 June 2019 - 00:01
Sars increasing its filing threshold to reduce the number of tax returns it has to process each year is not a tax exemption
Sars increasing its filing threshold to reduce the number of tax returns it has to process each year is not a tax exemption
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.