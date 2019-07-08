Looking for a side hustle? Apply on Gumtree or post a free ad

Last year was a tough financial year for many South Africans. With VAT increases, petrol price increases, Eskom tariff hikes and rising inflation it seems that everything is going up except salaries.

It's no surprise that many full-time employees are turning to side hustles to stretch their household budgets. On Gumtree alone, there are more than 100,000 entrepreneurs making extra cash. “A side hustle is any job or source of income you may have aside from your day job,” says Estelle Nagel, marketing manager for Gumtree South Africa. “You can do this remotely, in the evenings or over weekends.”

Some have even turned their side hustle into their full-time gig. “A long-standing client of ours, Eco Furniture and Design, started selling baby furniture from their garage, then a container, then a small factory. Today they have three factories and have employed over 200 people.

“Lamla Princess Gqolodashe reached out to us via Facebook - she was only 20 years old when she started selling household appliances on Gumtree for extra cash and within a year, she employed two staff members and has expanded her business to include party hiring,” says Nagel.

You don't need much to start side hustling – not even an original idea. “Play to your strengths. Firstly, I would look at your unique skill set and resources and think about how you can apply it. If you are the mom who always throws the best birthday parties for her kids, you can use that skill to work as a party planner or caterer.

“If you have a car and a drivers' license, you can apply for a professional driving permit and start providing a shuttle service – taking people to the airport or even collecting kids from school. We’ve also seen people with green fingers that sell plants online, or working as a mobile hairdresser or manicurist. You can create an ad for free and start hustling right away,” says Nagel.

Some of the most popular jobs include:

Babysitting (R60 to R100 per hour): Working parents often need someone to assist their kids with homework or to keep an eye on them before or when they get home. If you are familiar with small kids, baby-sitting can be a great side gig. While you don't need a qualification, a first aid certificate or childcare references will go a long way towards securing a job.

Tutoring (R150-250 per hour ): If you were a math or science whizz at school, tutoring might be for you. Again, no formal qualification is needed but you should be adept at the subject you are hoping to teach.

Dog-sitting/walking (R60 to R100 per hour): Passionate about animals? Dog-sitting or walking might be for you. This would require feeding, walking and cleaning up after pets. You need to be confident with animals and quite fit if you intend on working with more boisterous breeds.

Freelancing (skill dependent): Are you qualified in graphic design or copywriting? Can you design a website in a flash? Freelancing is a great way of expanding your portfolio and making extra cash.

Nagel emphasises that it is crucial to discuss your side-hustling plans with your employer. “They may have internal policies that do not allow for additional employment without written permission. Using company resources (including copiers, vehicles, email or computers) or company time to run your side hustle will also likely be frowned on, so make sure to keep your gigs separate.”

This article was paid for by Gumtree.