Moyo victimised by Old Mutual over whistle-blowing, Dali Mpofu tells court

Moyo has accused Manuel of “gunning for him” because he had raised concerns that the former finance minister was conflicted in the handling of the split of its domestic business from the UK-based Old Mutual Plc. Manuel was not in court on Thursday.

The insurer will present its case in the afternoon but in its court papers, it dismissed Moyo’s statement that he was being victimised because of whistle-blowing. It said this was an afterthought argument and that he was mocking a serious issue by trying to cast himself as a whistle-blower.

Moyo approached the court on June 28 for an urgent application to be temporarily reinstated and to interdict Old Mutual from filling his former position. This followed the insurer firing him in June after a citing a breakdown in trust between Moyo and the board as a result of a conflict of interest linked to NMT, an investment company co-founded by Moyo.

Mpofu told Judge Brian Mashile that — while Old Mutual can argue that the mere fact Moyo has approached the court is, indeed, proof that the breakdown in the relationship is irreparable and thus reinstating him would not be the best resolution — a ruling in its favour would see the “victimiser” benefit.

BusinessLIVE