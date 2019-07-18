WATCH | Celebs do the old-age challenge and the results are hilarious

Thousands of people worldwide have been updating their social media pages with images of their future selves: wrinkly, grey-haired and with more than a few saggy areas. Yup, it's a winning trend.

The FaceApp old-person filter caused some controversy after the terms and conditions of the Russian photo-editing application went viral. They detailed that photos are uploaded on to the app's servers without alerting users.

Many have flagged the notice, alerting others to the potential privacy breach. But other apps, like Snapchat, also download data on to their servers, only to later delete them.

The panic hasn't diluted the use of the app in Mzansi, with many celebs continuing to post images of their future selves on social media.

Here are some examples.