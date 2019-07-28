Empowerdex back in biz, but Bosasa cloud lingers
28 July 2019 - 00:19
It's back to business for BEE accreditation agency Empowerdex after its suspension was lifted this month, but its troubles are far from over as an internal probe continues.
On Wednesday, the co-founder and executive chair of Empowerdex, Vuyo Jack, said the verification agency had got the go-ahead to once again issue BEE certificates to companies, after a three-month investigation by the South African National Accreditation System (Sanas)...
