RON DERBY: Why target the tax collector?

Driving this week through my creaking home town of Pietermaritzburg, slowly losing its charm because of the state of its roads and infrastructure, I wondered what its residents would consider the most important political issue in SA.



One thing that wouldn't make the list in this 181-year-old town with its visibly deteriorating economy is the struggle credentials or lack thereof of the ANC's veteran politicians, or a supposed decades-long, clearly unsuccessful, plot to keep one man out of power...