RON DERBY: Why target the tax collector?
28 July 2019 - 00:12
Driving this week through my creaking home town of Pietermaritzburg, slowly losing its charm because of the state of its roads and infrastructure, I wondered what its residents would consider the most important political issue in SA.
One thing that wouldn't make the list in this 181-year-old town with its visibly deteriorating economy is the struggle credentials or lack thereof of the ANC's veteran politicians, or a supposed decades-long, clearly unsuccessful, plot to keep one man out of power...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.